Windsor area schools ordered to close as COVID cases rise
Public health officials have ordered all schools in the Windsor-Essex region to close due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says students will transition to online learning starting on Monday.
It says schools will be closed to in-class learning until next Friday, after which the winter break begins.
The health unit's medical officer says schools will remain open to teachers and staff, as well as full-time daycares.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the school-closure order may be extended depending on COVID-19 figures in the region.
Windsor-Essex County reported 104 new cases on Thursday, with one new death.
-
Brock University Students Offer Helping Hand to Community BusinessesMatt Holmes Speaks with Dana Tonus (DONNA - TOE-NIS) - Brock University's Manager, Employer Relations and Special Initiatives/Led and Executed the Initiative regarding Brock students offer a helping hand to community businesses
-
Ontario Bars and Restaurants Allowed to Permanently Sell Alcohol with Food Delivery, TakeoutMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire - Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Ontario bars and restaurants allowed to permanently sell alcohol with food delivery and takeout orders
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues