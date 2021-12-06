Windsor area set to bring in tougher capacity limits to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reinstating tougher public health measures amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.



It says the new measures, which take effect Friday, will help control the spread of the virus as the region faces what it calls a ``disproportionate burden of COVID-19.''



Gathering limits will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors -- except for weddings and funerals -- while restaurants and bars will have to limit their indoor capacity to 50 per cent.



Businesses, meanwhile, are being urged to enable remote work for employees, wherever possible.



The new measures will remain in place until further notice.



Ontario reported 1,184 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, but no additional virus-related deaths.



It was the third straight day that the daily tally topped a thousand.



Of the new cases, 579 were in people not fully vaccinated, while 69 were in individuals whose immunization status is unknown.



The vast majority of Ontario's COVID cases have been identified as the Delta variant, though, as of Saturday, there were also 10 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.