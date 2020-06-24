Windsor-Essex will enter Stage 2 tomorrow with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville

Premier Doug Ford has announced Windsor Essex will enter next phase of re-opening tomorrow with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville.

The two communities will remain in stage one due to outbreaks on farms.

The government announced a three-point plan to help control outbreaks in the migrant worker community.

The plan includes, ongoing and expanded on-site testing, access to employment benefits, and new public health guidance.

The Labour Minister reminded farmers that migrant workers are protected under the law in Ontario and Ford says farmers will not lose their jobs if they need to self-isolate.

Ford became passionate about the treatment of migrant workers saying that residents should be thankful to the workers who come here to put food on our tables and make a few extra bucks.

He asked residents to remember that migrant workers are not bringing COVID here, they are being infected here, and spreading in their communal living quarters.

Ford says if you don't want migrant workers living in your community, local residents can head out to the fields and pick their food themselves.

