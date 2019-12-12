Windsor MPP hopes to honour the memory of Gord Downie

An NDP MPP from Windsor will continue efforts today at Queen's Park to get a private member's bill passed, in memory of Gord Downie, the late frontman for the Tragically Hip.

Percy Hatfield's bill will create a Poet Laureate of Ontario in his honour.

Hatfield says naming the bill after Downie is a fitting tribute to his memory and his legacy.

Downie died in 2017 from a rare form of brain cancer.

The MPP says the Poet Laureate would act as the province's literacy ambassador leading workshops, taking part in poetry readings and encouraging students to engage with poetry at school.