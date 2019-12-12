Windsor MPP hopes to honour the memory of Gord Downie
An NDP MPP from Windsor will continue efforts today at Queen's Park to get a private member's bill passed, in memory of Gord Downie, the late frontman for the Tragically Hip.
Percy Hatfield's bill will create a Poet Laureate of Ontario in his honour.
Hatfield says naming the bill after Downie is a fitting tribute to his memory and his legacy.
Downie died in 2017 from a rare form of brain cancer.
The MPP says the Poet Laureate would act as the province's literacy ambassador leading workshops, taking part in poetry readings and encouraging students to engage with poetry at school.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down