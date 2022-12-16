iHeartRadio
Windsor murder suspect may be hiding in Niagara


Windsor police suspect 2022

Windsor police say Malique Callo is wanted for first degree murder in a fatal shooting November 28th.

Police say the 26-year-old might be hiding with friends or family in one of several areas including Niagara Region, Hamilton and the GTA.

Windsor Police Service is asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers and  "provide closure and justice for the victim's family."

