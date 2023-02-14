Windy and very warm forecast in Niagara has Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement

Niagara is under a special weather statement with high winds in the forecast for tomorrow as the temperature soars.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts near 80 km/h may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The winds are expected to start in the afternoon and end by late in the evening. The daytime high tomorrow is a warm 15 degrees.

"Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits on Wednesday making it feel more like late March or early April. These warm temperatures will help create gusty conditions with wind gusts near 80 km/h expected."

The warm weather will not stick around. By Friday the temperature will drop to a high of minus 3 with flurries.