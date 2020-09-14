Wine, Dine, and Drive-Thru event to support Pathstone walk-in clinics

Pathstone Mental Health is launching an in-person fundraising event after months of online campaigns.

The Wine, Dine, and Drive Thru event will take place at three locations: The Branscombe Centre, Nature's Corner, and Henry of Pelham Estate Winery.

Guests will visit all three sites on October 8 and enjoy food from Incoho and Wellington Court Restaurant and Nature's Corner Cafe.

Guests will also take home a bottle from Henry of Pelham Estate Winery.

Funds will support Pathstone's Walk-in Clinics throughout the region.

Adult tickets start at $95 and are now available at https://shop.pathstonefoundation.ca/