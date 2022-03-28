Winery in St. Catharines devastated by weekend fire asking residents to stay off property

Officials from Hernder Estate Winery in St. Catharines are asking residents not to go to their property and take a look at the fire damage, saying they don't want anyone hurt.

The winery releasing a statement asking people not to enter their parking lot or walk onto the property.

The fire broke out Saturday night at 10 o'clock, and it took the overnight hours to get it under control.

The barn banquet area and store were destroyed in the blaze, but fire crews were able to save the warehouse and production facility.

The cause of the fire is unknown and damage is set at $7M.

Four people were hurt in the fire, including two Hernder family members who were admitted to hospital for oxygen therapy after suffering smoke inhalation.

The popular wedding venue had been rented out by a moms group for the weekend.

A GoFund Me account, launched by the Mom Market, is raising money to help the 34 vendors recoup some of the losses they suffered in the fire.

Over $30,000 has been raised so far.