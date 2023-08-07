Winners announced in Hospice Niagara's 5 Car giveaway

Five cars have once again been given away in Hospice Niagara's annual 5 Car Draw.

The 15th annual campaign also included a 50/50 draw, which saw a Mississauga woman win nearly $70,000.

The draw was made Monday afternoon, and all proceeds will benefit hospice care in Niagara.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and bought tickets,” says Alicia Merry, Director of Marketing, Communications and Fund Development. “Every ticket helps to give someone in Niagara the care, compassion and dignity they need and deserve.

“No one needs to do this alone. Hospice is here to help, no matter what life presents.”

And the winners are …

2023 Honda Civic LX or $25,000 cash- Graydon Gutsole, St. Catharines, Ticket # 99004071005

2024 Chevy Trax LT or $25,000 cash- Marco Giannico, Niagara Falls, Ticket #99000980001

2023 Mazda CX-30 GS or $30,000 cash-Wayne Brooks, Thorold, Ticket #99004079005

2023 Chevy Camaro Convertible or $40,000 cash- Gregory Luciani, Hamilton, Ticket #99012814005

2023 Ford F-150 XLT or $55,000 cash- Ted Szymanski, St. Catharines, Ticket #99007094002

Bonus Draws for $2,500 each- Jasmin Weldon, St. Catharines, Ticket #99002655002 and Dale Johnston, Welland, Ticket #99007232001

50/50 Draw for $69,807.50- Jeannie Pollock, Mississauga, Ticket #99007064049