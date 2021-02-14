iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Winning 6/49 ticket sold in Niagara

iStock-1208669935

Someone in Niagara is sitting on a nice Valentine's Day surprise.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $2.5 million was purchased in Niagara for last nights draw.

You can check your tickets at OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App.

Latest Audio