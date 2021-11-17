Winter at the Market in downtown St. Catharines offers chance to buy local

Winter at the Market is set to return at St. Catharines Market Square tomorrow.

It will run for six weeks, every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting tomorrow.

People will be able to find local gifts for the holidays, including handmade toys, games, jewelry, home decor, and beauty products.

The St. Catharines Farmers Market will also continue to run on its regular days, Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Anyone looking for unique handmade and locally-sourced gifts and decorative items for the holiday season will be able to enjoy the market in person and support our local small businesses,” said Deanna Chakarova, the City’s community and market coordinator. “We have had great success with our regular farmers market and attendees can be assured that we are set up with health and safety protocols in place, such as physical distancing and ensuring that all vendors participating have been fully vaccinated.”

You can find a list of vendors here.