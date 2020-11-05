Winter at the Market is making its return to downtown St. Catharines.

Starting today and every Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm, for the next seven weeks, vendors will be set up selling a selection of fine preserves, local wines, toys and games, handmade jewelry and decor, woodwork, gift cards, quilts and more.

Community and Market Coordinator Deanna Chakarova says this is another way people can support buying local during a particularly tough time for our small business owners.

Visitors can plan their trip to Winter at the Market with the handy vendor map available on the website at www.stcatharines.ca/farmersmarket.

For fresh local produce, the St. Catharines Farmers Market will also continue to run on its regular days, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.