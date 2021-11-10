Winter coat program returning to Welland church

A church in Welland is getting ready to give out coats to people who need a little warmth this winter.

The Koats for Kids program returns next week, running from November 15th to December 10th at Central United Church on Young Street.

Coats will be available for kids and adults in need Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reverend Martha J. Lockwood says there will be pandemic protocols in place. "You don't need proof of income or anything like that. You'll register when you come in. Please follow COVID-19 protocols. We're asking that people be fully vaccinated, however, if there is someone in need we will figure out a way to get them a warm coat for the winter. We're not going to turn anyone away."

Donated coats are still being gratefully accepted.