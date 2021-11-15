Winter Festival of Lights back on in Niagara Falls for 39th year

The Winter Festival of Lights returned to Niagara Falls this weekend for the 39th year.

The event, which will run for 101 nights, launched on Saturday evening with hundreds of cars flooding to the city to take a look.

It is Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival, however donations are accepted.

There are 3 million lights along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and across Niagara Falls.

You will notice that the direction of traffic at Dufferin Islands has switched the other way, to help traffic move smoother than years' past.