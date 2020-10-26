Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls victim of vandalism

The Winter Festival of Lights is dealing with ongoing cases of vandalism as it prepares to launch its 38th season.

$10,000 in damages have been reported at Dufferin Islands over the past few weeks.

David Adames with Niagara Parks tells CKTB one in four trees, wrapped with lights, have been targeted by vandals.

He says wires have been cut, and power boxes and displays have been damaged.

Niagara Parks will most likely have to pay for the repairs.

The festival launches in three weeks time.

