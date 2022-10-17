Winter Festival of Lights returns to Niagara Falls on November 12

The Winter Festival of Lights is ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The festival kicks off November 12th and will run for 101 nights until February 20, 2023.

Janice Thomson, President & CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, says, "Niagara Falls has earned an outstanding reputation as a destination to create long-lasting memories and the Winter Festival of Lights is a cherished event that visitors make an annual winter tradition." .

The event features over 3 million lights and over 75 displays around Niagara Falls.

For a full list of displays and events visit https://wfol.com/

