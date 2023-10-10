Winter Festival of Lights returns to Niagara Falls on November 18

The Winter Festival of Lights is set to return next month.

The 41st annual light show will be back in Niagara Falls from November 18 to January 7.

Organizers say there will be over 3 million lights and more than 75 displays along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and other tourist districts.

Janice Thomson, President & CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, says, "The Winter Festival of Lights holds a special place in the hearts of those that visit year after year. Niagara Falls is delighted to welcome everyone back and cherish the opportunity to help all visitors make more lasting memories, as they explore the festival displays and activities."

There will be new interactive displays and themed illumination areas, a special falls illumination called "Sparkling Winter Lights" nightly at 6pm, 7pm & 8pm, and 26 nights of fireworks on the weekends and throughout the December holidays.