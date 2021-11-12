Winter Festival of Lights returns to Niagara Falls tomorrow

A staple of the winter holidays is returning to Niagara Falls this weekend.

The Winter Festival of Lights begins tomorrow, featuring 3 million lights along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and across the city.

Niagara Parks CEO David Adames says the festival will run for 101 nights - the longest run in the festival's history.

"So it goes right through to the Family Day Weekend in February. So a lot of activations through Niagara Falls and a great way for the family to come down and explore."

There will be live entertainment on weekends including Dan the Music Man, Cirque Spectacular, and Splash & Boots.

Santa will also be stopping by on select nights through December for pictures.

The Winter Festival of Lights is the largest free outdoor lights festival.