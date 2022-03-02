Winter Festival of Lights wraps up and starts planning for next year

The Winter Festival of Lights is celebrating a another successful season.

This year the outdoor lights festival in Niagara Falls extended its run for 101 nights between November and February.

Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, says they had lots of help this year including some high school volunteers, "We had 65 high school kids and they volunteered over 1,300 hours." She adds, "It was great to see the kids skills grow over that short period, watching their skills develop in leadership and volunteerism."

The event is the largest outdoor lights festival in the country.

Thomson says they have big plans for their 40th anniversary next winter, "40 years is an incredible celebration and I think we should really mark it properly." She goes on to say that planning begins next week for next instalment of the festival, "we have met with some of our hotel partners already and everyone is really committed to a really big celebration for the 40th."