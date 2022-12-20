Winter storm could hit Niagara later this week

Niagara and much of the province is bracing for some winter weather just in time for Christmas.

Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the region.

They are expecting a significant winter storm late this week and into the holiday weekend.

Officials expect rain or snow to start late Thursday but on Friday the temperature is expected to plummet leading to a potential flash freeze.

The rapid drop in temperature will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds.

Anyone with travel plans is being advised to consider changing those plans.

Currently, Environment Canada is expecting a multi-day lake effect snow event but the details on snowfall totals and wind speeds remain uncertain.

