Winter Storm Warning ends in Niagara
A Winter Storm Warning has now ended in Niagara.
Environment Canada ending the warning, saying another 2 cm of snow is expected to fall before snow ends around noon
Snow plows are making their way across the region cleaning up last night's snowfall.
CKTB is in Storm Desk with weather-related cancellations in the region for today.
