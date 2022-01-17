Winter Storm Warning for entire Niagara Region

The Blizzard Warning has now ended for Niagara.

Most of the region is now under a Winter Storm Warning.

Environment Canada reporting that gusty winds up to 60 km/h are still expected through the rest of the day creating reduced visibility and poor driving conditions.

The heaviest of the snow has now past but by the time the system passes later on this evening it is expected to drop 40 to 60 cm of snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Newstalk 610 CKTB's Storm Desk is open with many storm-related cancellations today including schools, garbage pick up and medical centres closed for the day.

To report a storm-related cancellation email newsroom@610cktb.com and keep an eye on our website for the latest weather, traffic and cancellation list.