Winter Storm Warning for Niagara with 30 cm of snow possible

Niagara is under a Winter Storm Warning bringing up to 30 cm of snow.

Two rounds of snowfall are expected with the storm, with the first one is expected to begin early Monday morning with 5 to 10 cm likely by afternoon.

Snowfall may slow down in the afternoon, but another round of even heavier snow is expected to move in Monday evening and persist until Tuesday morning.

An additional 10 to 20 cm is likely.

Winds will gust up to 60 km/h and may result in very poor visibility in blowing snow.

Higher amounts may be possible near Lake Ontario, and on the escarpment.

Environment Canada is asking residents to 'consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.'

