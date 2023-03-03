Winter storm warning issued for North Niagara today

A winter storm warning has been issued for north Niagara today.

A storm system is expected to bring snow to the area later this afternoon starting sometime after 5 p.m.

The St. Catharines to Grimsby area could see 10-20 cm of snow by tomorrow morning.

Snow could be heavy at times with snowfall rates as high as 3cm/h possible.

Heavy snow and blowing winds could make dangerous driving condition.

There may also be periods that the snow is mixed with ice pellets as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

South Niagara is under a winter storm travel advisory as totals across the southern part of the region are expected to be a bit lower maybe 5-15 cm will fall.