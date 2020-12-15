Winter travel advisory for areas north of Niagara

If you're travelling up the highway tonight or tomorrow, keep in mind Hamilton, Peel and Toronto are under a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada says a narrow band of lake effect snow is expected to develop off Lake Ontario overnight tonight and move inland early tomorrow morning.

This band will be over the Burlington area early Wednesday morning and slowly shift northwards reaching the southwestern section of the City of Toronto by mid morning.

Through the afternoon the band will drift south, reaching downtown Hamilton in the evening.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Wednesday overnight with snowfall rates of several centimeters per hour likely.

Under the lake effect bands heavy bursts of snow and blowing snow can significantly reduce visibilities.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for quickly changing driving conditions.