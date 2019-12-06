Winter travel advisory in effect for Burlington area
Before you head out , just an FYI, there is a winter travel advisory in effect this morning for an area ranging from Burlington to Mississauga.
Environment Canada says snow will start during the morning commute and continue into the early afternoon.
Total snowfall amounts of 5 cm are likely by midday but some areas could get up to 10 cm.
Conditions will improve this afternoon.
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.