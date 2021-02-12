iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Winter Travel Advisory warns of possible low visibility between Beamsville and Hamilton

CKTB - NEWS - Snow drive

The drive between Beamsville and Hamilton may be tricky today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Northern Niagara and Hamilton today as lake effect snow is expected to sweep through the area.

About 5 cm is expected before the snow tapers off this afternoon.

Meteorologists say to prepare for low visibility, particularly along the QEW between Beamsville and Hamilton.

Latest Audio