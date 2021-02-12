Winter Travel Advisory warns of possible low visibility between Beamsville and Hamilton
The drive between Beamsville and Hamilton may be tricky today.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Northern Niagara and Hamilton today as lake effect snow is expected to sweep through the area.
About 5 cm is expected before the snow tapers off this afternoon.
Meteorologists say to prepare for low visibility, particularly along the QEW between Beamsville and Hamilton.
