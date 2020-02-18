iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Winter weather advisory in effect for GTHA

Winter driving in slush

If you are heading up the highway this morning give yourself some extra time.

An area from Hamilton to Toronto is under a winter travel advisory.

Snow possibly mixed with light freezing rain is making for a slushy, messy drive.

By the time the snow tapers off later this morning the area is expected to get snowfall amounts in the 4 to 8 cm range.

Environment  Canada is asking motorists to give themselves some extra time before they leave for work or school.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files