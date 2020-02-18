Winter weather advisory in effect for GTHA
If you are heading up the highway this morning give yourself some extra time.
An area from Hamilton to Toronto is under a winter travel advisory.
Snow possibly mixed with light freezing rain is making for a slushy, messy drive.
By the time the snow tapers off later this morning the area is expected to get snowfall amounts in the 4 to 8 cm range.
Environment Canada is asking motorists to give themselves some extra time before they leave for work or school.
-
5PM FEB 19TH
The Late Round Table
JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)
HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)
-
4PM FEB 19TH
A Sliver of Hope
Niagara Health best practices
What do you do with this guy?
-
3PM FEB 19TH
Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions
Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files