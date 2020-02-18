Winter weather advisory in effect for GTHA

If you are heading up the highway this morning give yourself some extra time.

An area from Hamilton to Toronto is under a winter travel advisory.

Snow possibly mixed with light freezing rain is making for a slushy, messy drive.

By the time the snow tapers off later this morning the area is expected to get snowfall amounts in the 4 to 8 cm range.

Environment Canada is asking motorists to give themselves some extra time before they leave for work or school.