Winter weather forecast calls for a little bit of everything

This winter may be a bit of a yo-yo when it comes to the weather conditions.

The Weather Network is out with their winter forecast and it is calling for drastic swings in Ontario.

They say December could be cold and snowy especially through the holidays.

However, as we get into January and February we can expect less long lasting cold and even some extended periods of mild weather.

Southern Ontario should expect a number of storms but they may bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain.



