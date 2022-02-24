Winter weather travel advisory called for North Niagara has now ended, but snow still on the way
A winter weather travel advisory has ended for north Niagara.
Environment Canada issued the warning late this morning as a band of lake effect snow developed over Lake Ontario.
Niagara is still in for some snow tonight.
Environment Canada issuing a Weather Advisory calling for heavy snow at times and accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.
Local blowing snow will be an issue beginning tonight and going into Friday morning.
