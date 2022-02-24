iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Winter weather travel advisory called for North Niagara has now ended, but snow still on the way

w 406

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for north Niagara.

Environment Canada issued the warning late this morning as a band of lake effect snow developed over Lake Ontario.

Niagara is still in for some snow tonight.

Environment Canada issuing a Weather Advisory calling for heavy snow at times and accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Local blowing snow will be an issue beginning tonight and going into Friday morning.

 

 

12

Latest Audio