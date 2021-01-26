Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Hamilton
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning through to this evening.
What: Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with locally higher amounts near 15 cm possible.
Where: City of Hamilton. The higher snowfall amounts are expected over the escarpment.
When: From 8:00 A.M. EST today to 9:00 P.M. EST tonight.
Impacts: Rapidly accumulating snow may make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.
SOURCE: THE WEATHER NETWORK
