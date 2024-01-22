Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Niagara today

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect today.

Environment Canada says the entire Niagara Region could see heavy snowfall during the day.

Some areas could see up to 10 cm.

The snow at times will be heavy with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

The snow will continue through the day and may be mixed with ice pellets at times, before tapering to periods of light rain or drizzle this evening.

Officials are advising everyone to watch for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Town of Lincoln is declaring a 'Keep It Clear' event beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.