A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Niagara with up to 10 cm of snow possible by tonight.

Environment Canada says snow will start this morning and continue into the evening hours and drivers should expect hazardous winter driving conditions due to heavy snow at some points in the day.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Snow is expected to start at around 10 a.m. this morning, and end around midnight.