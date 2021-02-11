Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for areas along Lake Ontario from Hamilton to St. Catharines

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Hamilton, St. Catharines, Grimsby, and the rest of North Niagara.

Environment Canada warning of lake effect snow from Lake Ontario starting early Friday morning.

Snowfall amounts of up to 5 cm are expected before the snow tapers off early in the afternoon.

Visibility may be poor at times in snow and blowing snow, especially along the QEW between Stoney Creek and St. Catharines.

Prepare for winter driving conditions.