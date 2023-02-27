Winter weather travel advisory issued for Niagara
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for this afternoon and evening.
The Niagara region expected to get hit with snow and ice pellets this afternoon.
Officials believe the heaviest snow may hit the region during the afternoon commute and snowfall rates may reach 2 to 4 cm an hour.
Reduced visibility is expected as wind gusts of up to 70km/h are expected during the heavy snow.
The snow may be mixed with ice pellets this evening before transitioning over to rain as the temperature rises overnight.
Drivers are urged to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Depending on where you are in #Niagara, your evening could include some winter weather. Please remember to drive according to road conditions.
Plan ahead, slow down, leave extra time, give cars around you space, turn on your headlights, and stay focused.
