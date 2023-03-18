Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for Niagara

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says sudden near zero visibility is expected this afternoon with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall accumulations up to 5 cm over some locations is predicted.

"Scattered bands of heavy snow have developed across the area late this morning. Snow combined with strong gusty winds will lead to visibilities suddenly reduced to near zero at times."

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Meantime, south Niagara is under a special weather statement due to high winds.

Southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected this afternoon..

"Southwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected to develop near midday as a low pressure system departs the province. These strong wind gusts are expected to persist for several hours before slowly easing this evening. The strongest wind gusts are expected near Lake Erie."

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.