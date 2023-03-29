Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for Niagara with snow this afternoon

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Niagara with heavy wet snow in the forecast for later today.

Environment Canada says as sharp cold front will move in to the Region late today bringing with it a burst of heavy wet snow and winds reaching up to 70 km/h.

The combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions with snowfall amounts of 1 or 2 cm are possible.

In addition, a sudden drop in temperature in the wake of the cold front could cause roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become slippery.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Flurries will end later tonight.