Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for Niagara with up to 10 cm of snow Monday

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Niagara with snow starting Monday morning.

Environment Canada says 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall, with reduced visibility at times due to heavy snow.

Snow is expected to develop from west to east Monday morning and afternoon dissipating overnight.

Officials say drivers should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Right now the snow is expected to start around 10am Monday and end early Tuesday morning.

Last Monday, Niagara was hit with a snow storm that brought 50-60 cm of snow to some areas.