Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued for North Niagara for next few hours

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for North Niagara.

Environment Canada says a heavy band of lake effect snow will impact the region before easing off later today.

Local snowfall amounts up to 5 cm as well as reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow, are expected.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution along portions of the QEW between Stoney Creek and Grimsby.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."