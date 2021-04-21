Winter Weather Travel Advisory still in effect for Niagara

Winter weather continues to cling to Niagara this morning.

The region is still under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory as many residents will wake up to some snow with up to 5 more cm expected through this morning.

A low pressure system tracking south of the region is being blamed for the April snowfall.

Although the snow is expected to taper off through this morning, there is a 30 percent chance for more flurries tonight as the region is expected to dip down to a low of minus 3.