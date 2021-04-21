Winter Weather Travel Advisory still in effect for Niagara
Winter weather continues to cling to Niagara this morning.
The region is still under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory as many residents will wake up to some snow with up to 5 more cm expected through this morning.
A low pressure system tracking south of the region is being blamed for the April snowfall.
Although the snow is expected to taper off through this morning, there is a 30 percent chance for more flurries tonight as the region is expected to dip down to a low of minus 3.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sarah Pritula and Zach DadsonROUNDTABLE Sarah Pritula and Zach Dadson
-
The budget and wine industryTim talks to Aaron Dobbin, President and CEO of Wine Growers Ontario on the budget and the wine industry
-
view from the drive thru - guilty on all countsview from the drive thru - guilty on all counts