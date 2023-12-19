Wise Guys Charity Fund in Niagara provided financial support to 21 local causes in 2023.

They have announced that $358,000 will be given to Niagara organizations, that are doing good for others.

A portion of the funding will help with the construction of a new, fully accessible outdoor pavilion at Bethesda to support children with disabilities.

Gillian's Place is being supported with a grant to expand their building, and FACS Niagara will be improving their outdoor space where children play.

In total, 12 new grants were selected with 9 previous grant commitments being continued.

The board usually receives about 40 applications.

"We know it's been a very difficult and overwhelming year for so many in Niagara, and we hope today's good news takes some of the fundraising burden off of their shoulders." Doug Smith, Chair of Wise Guys Charity Fund Board.

"This year, thanks to countless donors, sponsors, participants and volunteers we held five successful events that raised a combined total of over $340,000. Over the past 32+ years, over 5.1 million dollars has been raised and reinvested into Niagara."

New 2023 Grants Include: Continued Commitments Include:

Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation Town of Lincoln Museum

Gillian's Place Habitat for Humanity

Momentum Choir Niagara Children's Centre

FACS Niagara Falls Community Health Care

Niagara Falls Lightning Gymnastics Community Care St. Catharines/ Thorold

Niagara Grape & Wine Festival Port Cares

Community Care St. Catharines / Thorold Hospice Niagara

Bethesda Community Services West Lincoln Memorial

Avanti Chamber Singers McNally House Hospice

Socks for Change

South Niagara Rowing Club

10th Welland Scouting