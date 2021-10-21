With casinos back up and running, the city of Niagara Falls gets $4.6M for hosting from OLG
Niagara Falls is getting $4M from the OLG for hosting the two casinos.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued a second quarter payment to the city for $4,668,393.
The two casinos reopened after being closed due to COVID-19 for almost 18 months.
Since December 1996, Niagara Falls has received more than $168 million in non-tax gaming revenue.
OLG makes payments to host municipalities under the Municipality Contribution Agreements, using a prescribed formula consistently applied across all sites in Ontario that is based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site or sites.
“Our government is pleased that land-based casinos have reopened safely and are contributing to our provincial economy again,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Host communities are once again benefiting from local employment and the financial proceeds that support vital services through Municipality Contribution Agreements.”
Life to date, host municipalities have received more than $1.76 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.
