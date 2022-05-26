With debates over, Conservative leadership candidate turns to final membership push

Now that the second official debate of the race is out of the way, Conservative leadership hopefuls will turn their attention to signing up as many supporters as they can before a fast-approaching deadline.



The party's leadership election organizing committee says it is already breaking records for how many new members candidates have drawn in ahead of the June 3 cutoff date for new members being able to vote.



The six candidates vying to replace former leader Erin O'Toole were on stage for a French-language debate in Laval, Que. _ a province where the Conservative Party of Canada has never won more than a dozen seats.



A rowdy crowd of several hundred booed and cheered throughout the night as candidates took turns lacing into each other's records, including on controversial pieces of Quebec legislation.



Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre repeatedly stressed his opposition to the Quebec secularism law known as Bill 21, which prohibits certain public servants in positions of power from wearing religious symbols on the job.



Former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Ontario mayor Patrick Brown, considered his main rivals, both accused Poilievre of not clearly stating his position on the law when speaking to Quebecers, which he denied.