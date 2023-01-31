With spending beginning to slow, the economy grew by a minimal 0.1 per cent in November
It's another sign of the impact of the Bank of Canada's higher interest rates.
Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate for real GDP in December suggests the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.
That compares to 2.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.
