WMC Harley Davidson motorcycle draw returns to Biketoberfest this year

After a 3-year hiatus, the Harley Davidson motorcycle draw held by the Welland Motorcycle Club, returns this year.

Bruce and Suzanne Bissel, founders of the Biketoberfest Event, have been selling tickets over the last 6 years for a chance to win a Harley Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle.

All funds raised went to Pathstone Mental Health.

Bruce Bissell passed away shortly after the 2021 Biketoberfest Event, and brining the bike back this year is in memory of Bruce.

“He was so passionate about Pathstone, and while times have certainly changed, the need to support Pathstone has not.” Says Suzanne Bissell, co-founder and wife of the late Bruce Bissell.

This year, tickets are available online, at a cost of $20 each or 6 tickets for $100 for a chance to win a 2023 Model FLHX Harley Davidson Street Glide (Valued at just under $33K).

The second prize is $1,000 cash.

The draw will be made at this year’s Biketoberfest event, which will be held September 15th & 16th at the Welland Motorcycle Club in Welland.

The official draw will be made at 7pm on Saturday, September 16th.

You do not need to be present to win.

All funds raised from the raffle will support Pathstone’s newest site, River House, located in Welland.