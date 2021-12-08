Woman arrested after stabbing in Welland

A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Welland.

It happened Tuesday afternoon when the neighbours met in the common area of their building near Niagara and West Main Street.

Apparently the two have had previous disagreements about noise issues.

That is when the victim was stabbed.

The man in his 20's went to the hospital and was treated for a serious stab wound to his face.

28 year old Alysha Cyopeck has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.

2021-139438

