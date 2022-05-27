Woman arrested for trespassing at Doug Ford campaign stop at Hamilton airport

Hamilton police say they have charged a 33-year-old woman with trespassing after a protest against Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford.



Lawyer Caryma Sa'd says she is the person who was arrested at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.



Police say Ford attended the airport at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday for an election campaign stop.



According to police, a protest formed outside the building and eventually moved onto private property, blocking the road to the Cargojet facility.



The force alleges the protesters were asked to move off the roadway but one failed to comply and was arrested.



Sa'd says she was not there to protest Ford and actually had a printed out RSVP to attend the PC Party event.



Police and Sa'd agree that she was then moved off the property and immediately released with a ticket for trespass to property.



She says she intends to fight the ticket in court.