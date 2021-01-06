Woman at scene of deadly shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake facing charges

Charges have been laid in connection to a deadly police shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a woman who was on the scene of the deadly encounter at Line 3 and the Niagara River Parkway scene.

29 yr old Lindsey Archer of Dundas, ON has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstruct police, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Two Niagara Regional Police Officers were hurt during the encounter, they were treated at hospital for minor injuries.

The incident started Tuesday afternoon when officers spotted a vehicle in Niagara-on-the-Lake that had been reported to be driving erratically in Niagara Falls.

Police say 'there was an interaction with an adult male and he was subsequently shot by police.'

The man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in.