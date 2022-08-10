Woman charged in Grimsby gas station robbery

A Hamilton woman, alleged to have been the driver of the get-a-way car in a gas station robbery, turned herself to Niagara police.

Earlier this month a shot was fired during an armed robbery at the Petro Canada Station on South Service Road in Grimsby.

Twenty-six year old Rebecca Collingwood is charged with one count of robbery involving a firearm.

Police are still looking for 24-year-old Marcus Roy. He's wanted for robbery and faling to comply with a probation order.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two other suspects (#2 and #3) in connection with robbery.